Judge Sides With Casey Anthony in Defamation Case Filed by Man Who Found Daughter’s Body

A judge in Central Florida has sided with Casey Anthony in a case filed by the meter reader who found the body of her daughter outside of their home.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington sided with a lower court’s decision to dismiss the case filed by Roy Kronk, who alleged the defense team in Anthony’s murder trial accused him of committing the crime.

Kronk led police and investigators to a wooded area not far from the home Anthony shared with her daughter, Caylee, in 2008. Casey Anthony was acquitted three years later of the capital murder charges filed against her.

Kronk filed his lawsuit months later alleging that Anthony either ordered or knew about the “smear campaign” against him by her legal team, included famed attorney Jose Baez, that he said made false statements.

Anthony testified she never knew her lawyers were accusing Kronk of the crime, which Covington agreed with in her summary statement.