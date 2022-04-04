Judge to Allow Jurors to Tour Parkland School Shooting Site

The judge in the Parkland school shooting case will allow jurors to tour the building where the 2018 tragedy occurred.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer announced her decision last week in a court filing.

Jury selection began Monday in the penalty phase trial of Nikolas Cruz. Last week, defense attorneys and prosecutors argued over whether the jurors who end up on the trial will be allowed to tour the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where the shooting happened.

Prosecutors told Scherer that the jurors need to see the path Cruz, 23, took through the building on Feb. 14, 2018, to understand the carnage he unleashed as he walked methodically floor-to-floor, firing his semi-automatic rifle as he went. Shortly after the shooting, the building was fenced off and sealed — the dried blood, Valentine's Day gifts and bullet holes still in place.

Cruz's attorneys argued that the jurors will already see extensive and gruesome security video of the shooting, crime scene video and photos taken immediately after the shooting and hear testimony about the building. They said the prosecution's only desire is to inflame the jurors' passions and get them to vote with their emotions, not their intellect.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to murdering 14 students and three staff members, and to the charge of attempted murder for 17 people who were wounded. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for a months-long penalty trial that will determine whether the former Stoneman Douglas student receives a death sentence or life without parole. Scherer previously ruled that jurors could tour the building, but that was before Cruz's guilty plea. The defense said the plea eliminated the need to tour the building because prosecutors no longer had to prove his guilt.