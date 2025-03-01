Judge weighs on Florida law to keep children off social media

A U.S. district judge held a hearing on a request by social-media industry groups for a preliminary injunction against a new Florida law aimed at keeping children off social-mediaplatforms.

The law was one of the highest-profile issues of the 2024 legislative session, with lawmakers saying that addictive social-media platforms harm children.

But the Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice, whose members include tech giants such as Google and Meta Platforms, filed the challenge, contending the law violates First Amendment rights and that parents should make decisions about children’s social-media use.

Stephanie Joyce is an attorney for plaintiffs in the case.

“This statute specifically and purposely targets content that young folks like, and that is not permitted under the Constitution.”

The law was scheduled to take effect January 1st.

But former Attorney General Ashley Moody agreed in November to delay enforcement until Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rules on the injunction request.

The law, in part, seeks to prevent children under age 16 from opening social-media accounts on certain platforms — though it would allow parents to give consent for 14- and 15-year-olds to have accounts.

Children under 14 could not open accounts.

Judge Walker did not say when he would rule on the