July 4 fireworks mishaps in Broward leave multiple teens with partial hand amputations

Multiple people were injured including at least two teens who suffered partial hand amputations in July 4 fireworks mishaps in South Florida.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said they received more than 50 calls Thursday night related to fireworks.

In one incident on Southwest 2nd Court in Deerfield Beach, a teen boy suffered a partial hand amputation, BSO officials said.

Video showed what appeared to be pieces of homemade PVC launchers at the scene, including one that apparently exploded.

Another incident on Southwest 48th Avenue in West Park also left a teen boy with a partial hand amputation.

"We had a juvenile that was hand-holding a firework when the firework detonated in his hand and he received a partial amputation of his hand, he lost several fingers unfortunately," BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said. "It is a catastrophic injury, however, that being said, it could've been much worse, think about if it was your face and your eyes, you lost your eyesight or your hearing, people could argue that that would be a more severe injury."

Footage from the scene showed multiple spent fireworks along with blood on the sidewalk and grass.

In a separate West Park incident on Southwest 24th Street, a firework went through the window of a home and exploded inside, officials said. No one was injured.

Crews in Fort Lauderdale also responded to a fireworks injury that left one person hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

In yet another incident in Margate, a child was reportedly injured when a firework apparently blew up in their hand.

"Mishaps happen, they happen, and they're probably going to continue to happen unfortunately," Kane said. "It's a sad situation, we certainly don't want any of our public to receive these injuries, that's why we always recommend the best and safest situation is for you to go with your family and watch a presentation at a park, that way you're not in contact with these fireworks which, if misused or if they are not up to par, could create a mishap and could cause an injury."