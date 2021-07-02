July 4th Fireworks, Parades: Where to Celebrate in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys

This July 4th marks the 245th anniversary of American independence, but after celebrations were cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, many are predicting record attendance at events this year as the nation reopens.

The patriotic celebrations in South Florida, on the other hand, might be a bit more subtle after some recent tragic events in the area, including last week's condo collapse.

As the death toll continued to rise after the crumbling of a Surfside condo just over a week ago, some of Miami-Dade and Broward counties biggest Independence Day celebrations and fireworks displays were cancelled out of respect to the victims and their families.

Aventura, Bal Harbour, Key Biscayne (minus the parade), Miami Gardens, North Bay Village, North Miami, Surfside and West Miami have all called off their July 4th events. Celebrations at Bayfront Park in Miami, Lummus Park in Miami Beach, and the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables were also among those cancelled.

Although some events in South Florida will not take place this year, the show must go on for some. Here's a list of some events in South Florida where you can still celebrate America's birthday.

Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County Parks is urging boaters to be prepared before heading out to launch by ensuring boating equipment is in good, serviceable condition and that life jackets are on board. Boaters are encouraged to sign up here for free Miami-Dade Marina SMS Alerts.

Doral

The fireworks display at the Trump National Doral is sold out and is only available for Doral residents only.

Note: If you didn't get your free tickets, you can still watch the 20-minute display during livestreams that will be featured on the City of Doral's Facebook and YouTube pages at 9:20 p.m.

For those attending the event, drop-off locations for Uber or Lyft is at the Provident Hotel entrance at 5300 NW 87th Ave. The city has advised attendees to wear comfortable shoes.

Also, a separate 10-minute fireworks display will light up the sky near Doral Glades Park beginning at 9:20 p.m.

For more information, including questions regarding disabled parking or special accommodations, email Kelly.Escalona@cityofdoral.com

Hialeah

Latin Grammy Award winners Gente De Zona and Cuban singer Amaury Gutiérrez will light up the stage with exciting performances at Milander Park for the Hialeah Independence Day Celebration. A lineup of DJs will keep the party going and local food trucks will help keep bellies full.

The free event, which will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m.-11 p.m., will also feature a 30-minute fireworks and laser display that some say is "the best" in South Florida. Click here for more details.

Homestead

Homestead will host a Drive-In 4th of July this year at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. It's a BYOB event, so guests are encouraged to bring their own refreshments. Gates open at 7 p.m. for the free event and the fireworks show, which will sparkle in sync with hit songs and patriotic tunes, will begin at 9 p.m. Click here for more details.

Key Biscayne

Although the fireworks show won't go on this year, the celebration will continue with a traditional parade -- featuring you.

Parade organizers are encouraging residents to decorate their cars and join the parade route riding down Crandon Boulevard along with floats and music. The parade begins at 11 a.m this Sunday. Click here to sign up.

Miami Lakes

Miami Lakes is holding its 18th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show at Miami Lakes Picnic Park West this Sunday at 7 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature a "Spectacular Fireworks Show," food trucks, large LED wall screen, and the Sound Wave Entertainment Vehicle. For more details and to register in advance, click here.

Miami Springs

Why celebrate for one day when you can celebrate for two?

Miami Springs' weekend of patriotic fun kicks off with Saturday, July 3rd with a parade and Classic Car Show. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Westward and Esplanade, heading east on Westward and then south on Curtiss. A 4-hour car show will then be held at 6 p.m. on the Circle.

On Sunday, the celebrations continue with a pool party at noon and a fireworks show at dusk. Click here for more information.

Broward

Coral Springs

The Fourth of July Celebration 2021 in Coral Springs will take place this Sunday at Mullins Park. The event begins at 5 p.m. and will feature a water splash zone operated by the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, a community cornhole area, live music, a host of food trucks, and a game zone.

The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. For more information, text "CSFIREWORKS" to 888-777 or click here.

Davie

Davie will host its annual Independence Day Fun on the 4th event at the Bamford Sports Complex/Pine Island Park, which will feature live music, games, food trucks, and fireworks.

The event is open only to Davie residents who are pre-registered with an ID. To register, residents must call 954-327-3941 to receive a unique username and password to an online portal.

Note: Latecomers will not be allowed entry. Gates close at 8:30 p. So, get there on time.

Deerfield Beach

This year, the city of Deerfield Beach will host a 4th of July Drive-in Firework Display at Quiet Waters Park on Sunday. Event officials say there will be no entertainment on site and encouraged users to pack their own food and refreshments.

Deerfield Beach residents will be give early access to the park at 3 p.m., while others will be allowed entrance at 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Fort Lauderdale

"Fun, fun, fun!"

The City of Fort Lauderdale is celebrating America's independence with a schedule of beachside events -- and The Beach Boys.

The city's free 4th of July Spectacular begins at noon with a patriotic concert and a "Family Zone" that features a DJ, water slides, arts & crafts, face painting, and more.

The Beach Boys take the stage at 7:30 p.m. to headline the day's lineup of performances. The concert will then be followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m. on the beach. Click here for more information.

Margate

Margate's all-day celebration features a parade, pool party, concert, and fireworks show.

The city's 4th of July Extravaganza begins at 9 a.m. with a parade down Margate Boulevard eastbound from 76 Avenue to State Road 7. Starting at 5 p.m., families can enjoy various food trucks and inflatable obstacle courses at the northwest corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7. The fireworks display at 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Miramar

The City of Miramar is celebrating the holiday with an Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Display this Sunday at Miramar Regional Park.

Performers for the free event have not yet been revealed. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with no entry after 8 p.m. Event organizers encourage residents to wear masks, practice social distancing, and register in advance due to space being limited. Click here for more information.

Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines residents are invited for a residents-only Independence Day family picnic and fireworks show Sunday at Pines Recreation Center. Space is limited and tickets are required for entry to the picnic area, which must be picked up in person.

The picnic grounds will open at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Event organizers say there will not be any concessions stands or food trucks, so residents are encouraged to BYOPB -- Bring Your Own Picnic Baskets.

For additional event information, click here.

Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach is giving its residents two ways to celebrate the holiday on Sunday: in-person and virtually.

Jazhilla and VAM bands, two popular South Florida bands, will kick off the in-person celebration with live beachside performances beginning at 5:30 p.m., just south of the Fisher Family Pier.

The virtual event begins at 8:30 p.m. with live streaming of the event and fireworks via drones on the city’s Facebook page. Both live and virtual celebrations are free. Click here for more information.

Monroe County

Islamorada

Event will begin at 6pm and will include live music and food and drink vendors.

Fireworks will begin when it is dark. Parking is a suggested donation of $10.

No coolers or outside food are permitted, but attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Visit islamoradachamber.com or call 305-664-4503.

Founders Park, mile marker 87, from 6 to 10 p.m., free.

Key Largo

The July 4 parade starts at 10 a.m. and will begin at mile marker 98.2 in front of Anthony’s Clothing Store.

Fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. at Rowell’s Waterfront Park, mile marker 104.5. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit web.keylargochamber.org/events or call 305-451-1414.

Key West

The Key Lime Festival runs Thursday through Monday, July 1-5.

The event will feature the World Key Lime Pie Eating Championship at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the oceanfront Southernmost Beach Cafe at 1405 Duval St.

Fireworks display at the Edward B. Knight Pier, 9 p.m.

For information, visit keywestrotary.com or contact Christie Martin at 305-304-5181.

Lower Keys

The festivities will take place on Saturday, July 3 and include vendors, food, beverages, games, family activities and entertainment.

No coolers, pets or personal fireworks allowed. For more information, click here. or call 303-501-0233.

Big Pine Community Park, mile marker 31, free.

Marathon

Sombrero Beach will host one of the Keys’ largest and longest fireworks displays, which can be seen from land or on boat.

Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. from Marathon High School on Sombrero Beach Road, mile marker 50 oceanside, to Sombrero Beach.

For more information, visit floridakeysmarathon.com or call 305-743-5417.