July 4th Holiday Travel Across Florida, U.S. Expected at Near Pre-Pandemic Levels: AAA

Travelers from Florida and across the United States are preparing to hit the road, and even take to the skies, for the July 4th holiday in numbers nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

AAA reports nearly 48 million Americans are expected to take one trip during the period starting Thursday until July 5th.

That number is 40 percent higher than in 2020 and just 2.5 percent less than the 2019 holiday weekend, which set a record for travelers.

“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA.

43.6 million travelers, including 2.4 million from Florida, are expected to travel by car during that period – the highest number on record.

Those traveling by car will be paying more at the gas pump, however, with prices at their highest since 2014. Tuesday’s average gas price in Florida was $2.98 a gallon.

Air travel is back to near pre-pandemic levels, with 3.5 million people nationally expected to fly during the holiday. That number is 164 percent higher than in 2020 and 90 percent of the numbers seen in 2019.

Another 620,000 people nationally are expected to travel by cruise ship, train, bus and other services.

“While cruise lines have made tremendous strides to ensure the safety and security of their crew and passengers, traveler requirements could vary based on who you sail with and where you want to go,” Hass said. “We strongly encourage travelers to work with a travel agent, who can help keep you informed and find the trip that’s right for you.”

AAA reports Orlando is the top destination for Independence Day holiday travelers, with Anaheim, California joining Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle in the top five locations.