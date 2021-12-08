Florida

Jurors Recommend Death Penalty in Orlando Police Killing Case

By Associated Press

After deliberating for five hours over two days, jurors Wednesday recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of killing an Orlando police lieutenant four years ago.

The 12-member jury in Orlando, Florida, agreed with prosecutors that Markeith Loyd should face capital punishment for the 2017 shooting death of Lt. Debra Clayton. She was killed as she tried to arrest Loyd outside a Walmart store for the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

101719 Markeith Loyd
Orange County Sheriff's Office
Markeith Loyd

Loyd has already been convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaOrlando
