A month after jurors found a 30-year-old man guilty of killing another man outside a North Miami motel in 2013, those same jurors began hearing testimony on Tuesday in a penalty phase where they will soon need to recommend a punishment of life in prison without parole or death.

In April, 30-year-old Anthawn Ragan was found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Luis Perez at Motel 7 at 13445 Northwest 7th Avenue.

After successfully convincing jurors Ragan was a sophisticated planned killer who was caught on video shooting Perez, they will now try to get jurors to choose death as a punishment recommendation to Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez, who will have the ultimate say on sentencing.

"We see him here. We don't want to believe he is a murderer, but he committed first-degree murder. That's what he did," said Scott Warfman, an assistant state attorney told jurors on Tuesday.

Prosecutors hope jurors find the crime was cold and calculated.

They also highlighted how in a span of a few days Ragan killed Perez, he was convicted for attempting to kill another man and robbed a Royal Castle employee.

"He grabbed me. He pushed first and then he put the gun in my head and then asked me where the money at where the safe at," said Numa-Alphaonse Mitke, an employee at Royal Castile who was robbed by Ragan in 2013.

During the first part of the trial, attorneys were also allowed to tell jurors about the deadly shooting at a nail salon that also happened weeks after the motel incident.

Surveillance video allegedly also showed Ragan entering the salon while shooting.

A 10-year-old boy named Aaron Vu was killed.

Jurors heard from Vu's father Hai, who told them he was shot in the shoulder and "hit with a gun." The father was not allowed to mention his son was murdered.

However, defense attorneys told jurors Ragan had a troubled childhood, had mental health issues and should be punished with prison.

Defense attorneys brought in several convicted defendants who are currently in custody, like Ragan's uncle, cousin, and father.

Anthawn Ragan Sr, a convicted felon who was sentenced in 1995 for murdering someone, told jurors the last time he saw his son was when he was 7 years old and a friend brought the child into jail to see him.

Only eight jurors are needed to recommend death. The presiding judge will have the final say on sentencing.

The penalty phase continues on Wednesday.