Jurors to Tour Site of Parkland School Shooting Thursday

The jurors in the Parkland school shooting sentencing will be touring the building where the tragedy occurred on Thursday.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer told jurors Wednesday that they will be taken by bus Thursday morning to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where they'll tour the 1200 building that was the site of the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting that left 17 dead and 17 others wounded.

The jurors will be guided floor-by floor by bailiffs and must adhere to strict rules that include not touching any items.

Shortly after the shooting, the building was fenced off and sealed — the dried blood, Valentine's Day gifts and bullet holes still in place.

Gunman Nikolas Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty to the murders in October. Jurors are deciding whether he'll be sentenced to death or spend the rest of his life in prison.

Defense attorneys had argued that the plea eliminated the need to tour the building because prosecutors no longer had to prove his guilt, but Scherer said jurors should be allowed to see it.

Earlier Wednesday, more family members gave emotional victim impact statements, fighting through tears to describe to jurors the loss they've felt since the shooting.