Jury acquits man accused of killing mother in 2019 shooting in Margate

A jury on Tuesday acquitted a man accused of killing his mother in a 2019 shooting in Margate.

Alexander Deltoro Jr. had been charged with manslaughter and carrying a concealed weapon in the killing of Cindy Deltoro.

Jurors heard closing arguments on Monday and returned Tuesday morning for deliberations before reaching their decision. During their deliberations, jurors had a question and requested to see the gun from the shooting.

Jurors on Monday heard testimony from Deltoro Jr. about the fatal encounter when he took the stand in his own defense.

It was back on Dec. 14, 2019, when Deltoro Jr. was out with his family celebrating his 28th birthday when he got into an argument with his father, Alexander Deltoro Sr.

He testified that the argument escalated when they got back to their Margate home.

That’s when Deltoro Jr. said that his father pulled out a gun first during the physical fight.

“I was nervous and said to him, 'What are you doing?' That’s when at that point, I pulled my gun out and I racked it,” Deltoro Jr. said.

He also said his father then pushed his mother, Cindy Deltoro, to the ground and ended up shooting his mother in the face, which he said was an accident.

Prosecutors pushed back against the self-defense claim.

Following his acquittal, Deltoro Jr. broke down and started crying, as well as members of his family.

If he was convicted, he could have faced 15 years in prison.