Jury acquits man of kidnapping, can't reach verdict on sex battery charge in 2020 incident

A man accused of abducting and sexually battering a woman with a mental disability in Miami Gardens more than three years ago was acquitted of a kidnapping charge but could be facing a new trial after a jury failed to reach a verdict on the sex battery charge.

The jury spent two full days before announcing their decision Friday in the trial of Francis Fernandez, who was accused of kidnapping the woman at a bus stop and taking her near a warehouse to sexually assault her back in May of 2020.

Though the jury acquitted Fernandez of the kidnapping charge, they couldn't reach a decision on the sexual battery charge, so a mistrial was declared. He could now face a new trial on that charge.

Prosecutors said Fernandez forced the victim into his SUV and threatened her into having sex.

Fernandez took the stand Wednesday in his own defense, against his attorney's advice, and admitted that he had sex with the woman but said it was consensual.

"I’m gonna say like Donald Trump. She’s not my type," Fernandez said.

Fernandez had been facing up to life in prison if convicted.