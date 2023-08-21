Jury acquits man who shot at Miami-Dade Police officers in 2020

On Monday, after nearly three years in jail, Fenqwavious Yahtill Lopez will be a free man.

Lopez was facing four attempted murder charges of a law enforcement officer and four counts of throwing a deadly missile.

State attorneys accused Lopez of ignoring police warnings, yelling, lights, and attempting to take the lives of four Miami-Dade Police officers.

“What other reason would he be firing in that direction? He doesn’t fire up. He doesn’t fire down. He fires directly at the vehicle,” said Stephen Mitchell, an assistant state attorney.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Lopez testified in his own trial admitting he was the shooter but told a jury he did not know the people in plain undercover clothing were police officers. They suddenly approached him, while they were looking for a person of interest on another case, and scared him. Police admitted they stopped the wrong guy, but claimed Lopez escalated the situation.

However, after about two hours of deliberations, a jury reached a verdict.

The police officers who were shot at by Lopez were sitting in the courtroom when the verdict was read and they did not look satisfied with the decision.

Defense attorneys told NBC6 Lopez acted in self-defense.

After the verdict was read, Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez ordered Lopez to be released.

“This isn’t a referendum on your feelings about police, or crime, or second amendment or stand your ground, no, this is a very simple case. Was Mr. Lopez able to use self-defense and was it justified,” said Matthew Rogoff, Lopez’s attorney.

As the jury walked out, one of the jurors looked at Lopez and said, “Make good decisions.”