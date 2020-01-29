Jury Acquits Miami-Dade Sergeant Accused of Slapping Cuffed Suspect

A jury has acquitted the Miami-Dade police Sergeant accused of slapping a handcuffed suspect.

The verdict was dealt out Tuesday afternoon. Jurors were deadlocked at 3-3 earlier in the day.

The incident occurred in March of 2018. Surveillance video captured Sergeant Manuel Regueiro striking 18-year-old Bryan Crespo whose hands were cuffed behind his back.

Police responded to Crespo's Allapattah home after he was accused of stealing airbags from vehicles.

Regueiro was relieved of duty once the video surfaced in April of 2018. A second officer was fired for allegedly attempting to destroy the surveillance footage.

Crespo is still behind bars awaiting his own trial.