Jury Continues Deliberations in Trial of Man Accused of 2014 Davie Murder

Jurors continued deliberations Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Davie woman in her home in 2014.

Dayonte Resiles faces the death penalty if he's convicted in the killing of Jill Halliburton Su.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Su was found stabbed to death in her home, her wrists and ankles bound.

NBC 6

Resiles, now 27, was charged with murder in the killing. Prosecutors said Resiles broke into the family's home and stabbed her to death, and said his DNA was found on the belt that was used to restrain her.

Defense attorneys argued that someone else killed Su, saying there were no eyewitnesses who put Resiles at the home.

Rallies have been held for Resiles by supporters who say he's innocent, and several family members and friends have attended the trial.

Closing arguments were delivered in the murder trial of Dayonte Resiles.

"He always proclaimed his innocence from the beginning," said Resiles' brother, Richard Duncan. "I hear the pain and agony in his voice, he didn’t do this. That’s my brother, my blood, I know him better than anything, he didn’t do this."

Resiles made national news in 2016 when he pulled off a daring escape from the Broward County Courthouse. He was captured five days later.

Deliberations began Friday and went through the weekend.