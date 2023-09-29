Jury deliberations begin for accused lookout in 2021 El Mula Banquet Hall mass shooting

After two weeks of trial and 20 witnesses, jurors began deliberating Friday afternoon in the trial of Davonte Barnes, who’s facing three first-degree murder, 20 attempted murder, and one conspiracy to commit murder charges in the El Mula mass shooting in 2021.

Shaniqua Peterson, Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard were killed that Memorial Day weekend when multiple shooters pulled up to the banquet hall and started shooting.

“You can see on that video, his mom's silver Nissan Maxima pulled up a few inches, where the intended target was with his supporters," said Christopher Flanagan an Associate State Attorney during closing statements. "The second that event happens you can see within two minutes, the final pieces are set, and they open fire on the crowd."

Barnes isn't accused of firing any of the gunshots, but police say he cased the crowd and alerted the three shooters when some of their targets – including a local rap artist - were among those outside the club, which was hosting a premiere party for another rap artist’s new album.

"They knew the target, they knew the plan, and they executed it,” Flanagan said.

Barnes was arrested first, in September 2021, followed two weeks later by Anthony Warneric Buckner, who police say confessed to being one of the gunmen and named the others involved.

But prosecutors found Buckner’s confession came after he repeatedly asked for a lawyer, and therefore would not have been allowed in court, so his charges were dismissed.

Barnes also confessed to being a lookout during an interrogation. However, his attorney Robert Barrar said his client was manipulated and highlighted two hours of distorted interrogation video that jurors couldn’t listen to. State attorneys said they tried their best to recover the audio but failed.

Barrar mocked the police and their excuses, adding, “We were only talking about dogs, rap and football. If you believe that ladies and gentlemen (referring to the jury), you can believe I play in the NBA."