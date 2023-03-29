Jury Deliberations Begin for Co-Founder of Presidente Supermarkets Accused of Killing Ex-Wife's Lover

Jury deliberations began Wednesday for the murder trial of Manuel Marin, the co-founder of Presidente Supermarkets.

Marin is accused of organizing a plan with three men and successfully killing Camilo Salazar, a South Florida businessman in 2011.

Through the investigation, police identified Roberto Isaac, Ariel Gandulla, Alexis Vile Perdomo and Marin as the four suspects involved in the murder of Salazar. Isaac was found guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy, and taking part in the murder. Perdomo was found guilty of conspiracy for organizing the killing. Gandulla took a plea and admitted he kidnapped Salazar.

Over the past five trial days, the State Attorney's Office brought multiple witnesses to try and prove their case. Police officers testified about the moment they stumbled upon the body and firefighters testified about the billowing smoke they encountered on June 1, 2011. Salazar was found dead near the Everglades.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The co-founder of Presidente Supermarkets had his fifth day of trial Tuesday where he faces murder and kidnapping charges after his ex-wife’s lover was found dead in 2011. NBC 6's Christian Colon reports.

On Wednesday, the State brought in the medical examiner who analyzed Salazar’s body.

“There was evidence of bleeding at two levels over the brain as well as bruising of the brain as well. What’s the significance? Two levels would indicate a fair amount of force,” Dr. Emma Lew said.

Dr. Lew said she found Salazar’s injuries to be so severe that a human punch was not sufficient. The State said and Dr. Lew agreed that a bat or golf club could have possibly been used as a weapon.

“Cut right through the windpipe or trachea," Dr. Lew said, adding Salazar would no longer be able to scream with his windpipe severed.

Dr. Lew was the last person to testify on Marin’s trial. Marin's attorneys did not bring anyone in and he also denied to testify.

Marin’s attorney, Jose M. Quiñon, said Marin was upset that Salazar had an affair with his ex-wife, but said he's innocent.

Jury deliberations will continue Thursday.