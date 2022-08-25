Jury Deliberations Begin in Hollywood Cop Battery Trial

Six jurors are deliberating the fate of a Hollywood police officer charged with battery following a rough drug arrest three years ago.

Officer Matthew Joseph Barbieri is seen in surveillance video slapping and grabbing Raymond Schachner Jr. by the throat in Schachner’s father’s home about 10 p.m. Aug. 6, 2019.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said Barbieri went too far.

They pointed out he was twice the size of Schachner who was naked, high on heroin, belligerent, and handcuffed behind his back.

NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports on what unfolded in the trial of a Hollywood cop that is being accused of battery.

“What we have here is a situation of cop who’s abused his power taking advantage of an individual who’s not likable, who’s not important and who deserved better,” said Broward assistant state attorney Kayla Bramnick. “Every human being deserves the same dignity, and not to be assaulted and choked.”

Defense attorney David Bogenschutz spent most of his closing argument focusing on Schachner’s behavior that provoked Barbieri’s non-lethal response.

The suspect is seen in the video yelling, struggling, resisting, pleading, arguing, and allegedly kicking rookie Officer Dionte Roots and lunging at Roots' partner Barbieri.

“If any of that gives you a reasonable doubt, your verdict is not guilty, plain and simple, case closed,” Bogenschutz said.

The state’s rebuttal pointed out Schachner was not the one on trial.

“That’s the kind of person Matthew Barbieri preys upon,” said Broward assistant state attorney Lindsay Carrier. “Imagine if we didn’t have a video in this case. Could we file charges?”

Police must be held accountable, she said.

Barbieri is on administrative leave from the police department, according to his lawyer. If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail.