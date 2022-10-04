Jury Deliberations Underway in Manslaughter Trial of Actor Pablo Lyle

Jury deliberations were underway Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle.

Lyle, 35, is accused of delivering the fatal punch that killed 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during a 2019 road rage incident in Miami.

A security camera video showed Lyle rushing up to Hernandez and punching him in the face. Hernandez died after hitting his head on the pavement.

In court Monday, Lyle announced he would not be taking the stand in his own defense, before attorneys delivered their closing arguments.

Defense attorneys argued that Hernandez started the incident when he got out of his car and pounded on the window of the car Lyle was riding in at an intersection.

They also argued that Lyle was defending his family against what he thought was a threat posed by Hernandez.

But prosecutors said Hernandez had walked away and was heading back to his car before the punch. They also said that three witnesses testified that Hernandez had his hands up in a defensive posture and that there was no reason for Lyle to hit him at that point.