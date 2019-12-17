Jury Reaches Verdict in Miami Beach Rough Arrest

A jury Tuesday has reached a verdict for a man who was accused of assaulting a police officer on Miami Beach during spring break.

Edward Palad, 21, was found not guilty on one count of felony battery against a police officer and was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Palad was arrested back on March 18. Police said he forcefully slapped a Miami Beach Police sergeant on the back twice as he responded to another incident on Ocean Drive.

Police body camera footage shows when several officers attempted to arrest Palad, who actively resisted and pulled away, according to an arrest report.

Officers struck Palad several times, including a "distractionary strike to the face," the report said. Palad's mugshot taken after his arrest shows him with broken teeth and a bloodied face, which his lawyer Michael Grieco claims were a result of police brutality.

The Miami Beach Police Department said in a statement that the officers' response was a result of Palad's actions.

A judge chose not to adjudicate, meaning Palad can return to his home state of New York without penalty.