Miami Beach

Jury Reaches Verdict in Miami Beach Rough Arrest

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A jury Tuesday has reached a verdict for a man who was accused of assaulting a police officer on Miami Beach during spring break.

Edward Palad, 21, was found not guilty on one count of felony battery against a police officer and was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Palad was arrested back on March 18. Police said he forcefully slapped a Miami Beach Police sergeant on the back twice as he responded to another incident on Ocean Drive.

Local

Palm Beach County 26 mins ago

Teen Student Hit, Killed by School Bus in Palm Beach County

Miramar Shootout 28 mins ago

21 Officers May Have Opened Fire in Miramar Shootout: Preliminary Findings

Police body camera footage shows when several officers attempted to arrest Palad, who actively resisted and pulled away, according to an arrest report.

Officers struck Palad several times, including a "distractionary strike to the face," the report said. Palad's mugshot taken after his arrest shows him with broken teeth and a bloodied face, which his lawyer Michael Grieco claims were a result of police brutality.

The Miami Beach Police Department said in a statement that the officers' response was a result of Palad's actions.

A judge chose not to adjudicate, meaning Palad can return to his home state of New York without penalty.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beachspring breakrough arrestverdict
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us