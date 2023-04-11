Jury Sees Crime Scene Photos, Hears From Police in Plantation Love Triangle Murder Trial

Photos of three crimes scenes that document an alleged love triangle murder in Plantation were displayed for a jury in a Broward courtroom Tuesday.

Eric Robinson, 51, is on trial for second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of 39-year-old Nicholis Wilcox in October of 2017.

Police said Robinson beat Wilcox to death in an apartment home they once lived in together. Prosecutors said Robinson came into the room where Wilcox was in bed with Robinson’s ex-girlfriend, Isabella Tagliarini, and beat him with a metal rod.

Broward Sheriff's Office Eric Robinson and Isabella Tagliarini

Wilcox's body was later found in a dumpster in Plantation, behind a shopping center off Cleary Boulevard and Nob Hill Road.

Officers testified Tuesday about the crime scene photos and what was found at each location.

"They pointed out the dumpster. There were two gloves on the ground and a gray tarp in the shape of a body and that was on the inside of the dumpster," Plantation Police Capt. Jessica Ryan testified.

Police said Tagliarini helped Wilcox clean up the murder scene, dispose of the body and dump a bloody mattress in a separate dumpster not far from the house.

"It was covered in a red substance I assumed to be blood and it was all torn apart," Sgt. Cejay Rynning testified.

Robinson's defense attorneys allege Tagliarini is the one who beat Wilcox to death, and then asked Robinson for help.

One Plantation officer testified that Tagliarini had an interesting question for him when he drove her to the police station the day of the murder.

"She said, 'can I ask you a question?' Before I could respond she said 'you think I’ll ever be able to forget the sound of somebody trying to breathe?'" Officer Joseph Cuccia said.

Tagliarini has already pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and faces up to five years in prison. She won’t be sentenced until after she testifies in this case for the prosecution.

Robinson faces life in prison if convicted.