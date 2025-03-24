Jury selection begins on first day of singer Sean Kingston's $1M fraud trial

South Florida singer Sean Kingston was in Broward County federal court Monday for the first day of his trial after he was allegedly involved in what authorities said was a $1 million fraud scheme.

The 34-year-old Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, are facing federal and state charges that include grand theft and wire fraud.

Both defendants were present Monday in court before jury selection began. Turner requested to change council because she could not get along with her previous council.

The jury selection process is still going on inside the courthouse. There will be 45 prospect jurors, which will be pared down to 13, 12 jurors and one alternate.

Kingston was arrested in California back in May of 2024, the same day Turner was arrested during a raid on the Southwest Ranches mansion where the singer lives.

Arrest warrants said that from October 2023 to March of this year, Kingston, Turner and others defrauded multiple businesses, including a jeweler, a luxury furniture maker, a high-end auto dealer and a company that specializes in TV and entertainment systems.

Prosecutors said they purchased the items using fraudulent documents including bank wires and payment transfers, then kept or tried to keep the items despite not paying.

In one instance, Kingston allegedly fraudulently obtained a bed valued at more than $86,000 from a company named Maree, whose website said it "designs and creates the world's largest luxury beds."

In another, a Cadillac Escalade valued at $159,701.49 was fraudulently obtained from an exotic car dealership, the warrants said.

Also fraudulently obtained was jewelry valued at $480,000, the warrants said.

The total value of the items obtained exceeded $1 million, prosecutors said.

Kingston had some major hits including his 2007 debut single "Beautiful Girls." He's previously collaborated with Justin Bieber and Soulja Boy.