Jury Selection Resumes Monday in Parkland School Shooter's Sentencing Trial

Ten prospective jurors who indicated they "could not follow the law" before walking out of the courtroom are expected back before a Broward County judge Monday.

They were part of a pool of jurors being picked to decide whether convicted Parkland school mass shooter Nikolas Cruz should get a life sentence or the death penalty.

When Judge Elizabeth Scherer explained the proceedings to the 60 potential jurors in the pool, she asked if they understood the case against Cruz and if they could "follow the law" and consider making a life-or-death decision.

Eleven initially said they couldn't and walked out.

One of them was brought back to be questioned later in the day, but the other ten had left the courthouse by the point.

So, they have been summoned back to go through the process again to ensure they understood what the judge was explaining before their abrupt departure.

The defense team representing Cruz had considered a motion for mistrial, but put that motion on hold.

Cruz plead guilty to 17 charges of murder and 17 charges of attempted murder following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14, 2018.