Jury Selection to Begin Monday in Multi-Million Dollar Ball & Chain Lawsuit Against Miami Officials

Jury selection is set to begin Monday after the owners of several businesses in Little Havana — including the popular Ball & Chain — filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Miami, alleging they weaponized city departments to run those once-booming businesses out of town.

The 66-page lawsuit, filed in 2021 by the Mad Room Hospitality — which owns Ball & Chain and Taquerias el Mexicano, along with other businesses — seeks $27.9 million in damages from the city.

The lawsuit claims city leaders instituted raid-style inspections, some at peak business hours, and "deliberately crafted" city ordinances targeting Ball & Chain.

This is the latest development in a public sparring match that spanned years. In 2019, Ball & Chain's co-owner, Bill Fuller, accused Commissioner Joe Carollo of illegally targeting his businesses after Fuller supported Carollo's political rivals.

The lawsuit said Carollo should be held accountable for “…emotional distress and mental anguish, as well as the millions of dollars in damages he has caused. An award of punitive damages of at least $10 million dollars must also be entered against Carollo to punish and deter such conduct in the future."

In a separate court filing Carollo’s response said, “The actions were not retaliatory and were legal and proper official actions intended to protect the health, safety, and welfare of City residents.”

Carollo said at the time the ownership group was serving alcohol illegally at another business and that late-night clubs didn’t belong in the area.

“This man has got a history of doing what he pleases, in violation of building laws, code enforcement," Carollo said back in 2019.

Since then, the lawsuit alleged city leaders put in a plan to issue bogus code violations, and passed a law targeting Ball & Chain by creating new noise restrictions.

Ball & Chain was shut down in November 2020, and Taquerias el Mexicano was shut down back in August 2021.

The lawsuit says a restaurant manager was unjustly arrested, but the charges were dropped later.