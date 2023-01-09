Jury Selection to Begin in Trial for Rapper XXXTentacion's Murder

Jury selection is set to begin this week in Broward County in the trial for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion.

Dedrick Williams is facing a murder charge in the case in Broward County. Williams, Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome have all been charged in the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, on June 18, 2018, as he was leaving a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The 20-year-old Onfroy had withdrawn about $50,000 from a bank before going to the RIVA Motorsports shop at 3671 N. Dixie Highway.

According to an indictment, Boatwright was the gunman who fatally shot XXXTentacion. Williams was seen in the store on surveillance cameras while XXXTentacion was shopping, the indictment said.

Williams later told police he was with others at the motorcycle shop but did not know in advance they intended to rob the rapper. Authorities said Williams drove the SUV the suspects fled in.

In August 2022, Allen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for testimony against the other three co-defendants.

Rappers Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for Williams. Included on the list are rappers Joe Budden and members of the group Migos. Among those Migos members listed was Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting in Texas in November 2022.