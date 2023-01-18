Jury Sides With Flo Rida in Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Celsius

A Broward jury has sided with Flo Rida in his lawsuit against energy drink maker Celsius for millions in profits he claimed to have earned in an endorsement deal.

The rapper, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, was in the Broward County courtroom as the jury verdict was read Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Miami native and his Hialeah-based company Strong Arm Productions USA, Inc. claimed there was a breach of contract from the 2014 endorsement deal, saying the rapper signed the deal to serve to "globally market and promote all aspects of the Celsius brand."

Flo Rida filed the suit over company stock he said he was promised and never received for promoting the Celsius drinks for years.

He said his endorsement played a big role in the company’s success, especially when it first got started and each share was sold for less than $1. Shares are currently above $100.

Attorneys for Celsius said Dillard was properly compensated during the contract agreement with 250,000 shares of company stock and claimed he wasn’t owed any other money because the endorsement deal ended in 2018, long before Celsius had major success.