coronavirus

Jury Trials Suspended in Florida Through April 17

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida is suspending jury trials through the middle of next month in response to the new coronavirus.

Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady issued an order Tuesday suspending jury trials statewide through April 17.

“The pandemic presents an extraordinary challenge for the legal system,” Canady said in a video address. “We depend on human interaction to achieve justice under the law. We are working to maintain that interaction while also minimizing the spread of the virus.”

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

City of Miami Orders Residents to ‘Shelter in Place’

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Officials to Restrict Travel on U.S. 1 in Florida Keys

The new order also extends an earlier suspension of speedy trial rules and related court procedures. It directs all state courts to cancel or postpone court proceedings other than essential and critical ones. It orders other measures designed to reduce the need for in-person contact in court proceedings as much as possible, including suspending some notarization requirements.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscourts
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us