Jury wanted death, but judge chose life in prison for ‘mastermind' convicted killer

In a complicated love triangle story that ended with murder, a Miami-Dade judge sentenced a man, convicted of ordering his girlfriend's new partner to be killed, to life in prison, despite a jury's death recommendation.

Last June, eight out of 12 jurors recommended a death sentence instead of life in prison for Ysrael Granda, who was convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 42-year-old Jose Soto in Miami Lakes in 2012.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Granda, from his jail cell, ordered his girlfriend's new boyfriend, Soto, to be killed. Granda did not pull the trigger and as of today, no one has been convicted for the actual murder.

"He planned. He was the mastermind," prosecutor Joshua Weintraub said during a hearing last year. "If it wasn’t for Ysrael Granda, Jose Soto would be alive today. That’s why he should receive the harshest sentence."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

However, on Tuesday, Judge Andrea R. Wolfson overrode the jury's recommendation because of 53 mitigating circumstances presented by Granda's attorneys.

Those circumstances included how the defendant was abused and tortured by corrections officers when he was a young teenager at juvenile facilities.

Additionally, Judge Wolfson stated if the defendant were to receive life in prison without parole, he would still be the co-defendant to receive the harshest punishment for Soto's homicide.

Lisiana Quintero, Granda's girlfriend who testified in the trial, pleaded guilty and got 13 years in prison for helping kill Soto, her then-new boyfriend.

Granda's brother, Wilber Granda, who also testified during trial, pleaded guilty and avoided prison time with a maximum of up to life in prison and instead was sentenced to 10 years probation

The defendant's mother who also participated in the conspiracy, according to Judge Wolfson, was never arrested.

Jonathan Rico, Granda's co-defendant, who prosecutors believed was the man who shot Soto in the back and through the neck inside a hotel room in Miami Lakes, was acquitted by jurors of being the killer.

"Either way, the person that pulled the trigger and killed the victim in this case will receive no punishment whatsoever," said Judge Wolfson.

At the end, Judge Wolfson ruled "a death sentence…would be patently unfair and unjust."

In response to the sentencing, Soto's family stated in court they were glad to move on from this case that has been ongoing for more than a decade.