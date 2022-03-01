‘Just One Course – to Save Ukraine': Ukrainians in South Florida React to Biden's State of the Union

Ukrainians in South Florida and across the country very closely watched what President Joe Biden had to say during his State of the Union address Tuesday.

NBC 6 sat down with two members of the local Ukrainian community as they watched Biden address everything from Russia's war against Ukraine, the American economy and the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Julia Lemesh is president of nonprofit Ukrainian Global Scholars, and Ilona Nesterova is Mrs. Universe Ukraine 2021.

“Just one course, to save Ukraine,” said Lemesh as she watched the president’s address. “... Thank you for blocking SWIFT!”

“I was expecting that the President and the community were going to give more protection to Ukraine,” Nesterova said.

They’ve been immediately impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“My relatives are safe as far as this situation is unfolding, but I had first casualties amongst my friends,” Lemesh said.

In addition to recapping the economic sanctions taken against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, Biden announced a DOJ task force targeting the crimes of Russian oligarchs.

Biden also announced $1 billion in aid to Ukraine.

While Lemesh and Nesterova say they’re grateful for America’s assistance, they requested a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

However, American leaders have said a no-fly zone is not an option, fearing direct intervention with Russian forces in Ukraine could spark a worldwide conflict.

“Of course we are absolutely grateful to the United States,” Lemesh said. “… But we don’t know what’s in Putin’s mind … Pushing the nuclear button is an option (for Putin), and it doesn’t matter if Biden shelters the sky or he doesn’t shelter the sky.”

Nesterova discussed Ukraine’s decision to give up its arsenal of nuclear weapons and join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Britain, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States signed the Budapest Memorandum in 1994, which provided security promises for Ukraine after the country agreed to join the treaty.

Given the promises of the 1994 agreement, Nesterova feels a no-fly zone is warranted.

“I understand that they decided to shelter everybody who is in NATO, but what about Ukraine? That is right at the border like a buffer between Russia and the peaceful world,” Nesterova said.

Biden said American troops will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine, but are standing at the ready in Europe should Russian troops invade NATO countries.