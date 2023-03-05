only on 6

‘Just Unimaginable': Lauderhill Homeowners Find Dead Body Floating in Backyard Canal

Police say haven’t released much information on the victim except that he was an adult male.

By Kim Wynne

A homeowner went out into her backyard Sunday morning and saw a dead body floating in a canal in Lauderhill.

The discovery was made in the 4800 block of NW 67th Avenue. The homeowner immediately called 911.

"It was very difficult for me to look at just someone who was deceased, just bloated and gray and floating in the water," said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified. "It was very heavy."

Just before 10 a.m., she said her husband went outside to do work on their pool when all of a sudden, he started screaming.

"He never shouts, so when he shouted, I knew something was wrong," she said. "I asked a bunch of questions and he shouted again, 'Call the police.'"

In the meantime, the homeowner said the discovery has left her and other neighbors feeling rattled.

"I feel unsafe," she said. "I do."

