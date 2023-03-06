Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to Be Honored With Street Naming Ceremony in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins announced Monday that Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will be honored with a street naming ceremony.

In October 2022, the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved Commissioners Cohen Higgins’ legislation co-designating a major arterial road in south Miami-Dade County as “Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street.”

Justice Jackson is not only the first black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, she is also the first Supreme Court Justice from Miami-Dade County. She was raised in South Dade where both her parents still reside.

This street naming allows Miami-Dade County and South Dade to recognize and honor her incredible accomplishments

“As a mother, lawyer, public servant and woman of color, the Justice is an inspiration, to say the very least. It is my absolute honor to recognize the Justice and to do so during Women’s History month,” said Cohen Higgins.