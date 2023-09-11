‘Justice': Parents mourn teen brothers killed in Miami-Dade shooting, seek gunman

The parents of two teen brothers who were shot and killed in a South Florida neighborhood over the weekend are speaking out as police search for whoever's responsible.

The shooting happened Saturday evening at an abandoned home in the 10200 block of Southwest 175th Street in West Perrine.

The victims were later identified as brothers Osvaldo Martinez Marquez, 16, and Alexis Martinez Marquez, 19.

#DoubleHomicide #AlexisAndOsvaldoMartinezMarquez #SouthDade #Brothers - We are reposting this because these young men were brothers. Imagine the family who has to deal with this senseless #GunViolence. pic.twitter.com/6CGWyK5d8U — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) September 10, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Monday, family members held a vigil for the teens at their Homestead home, where candles were lit in their memory.

Their father, Jose Martinez, told reporters in Spanish that the teens worked with him and liked to go fishing.

Their mother, Zita Marquez, said she's trying to muster the strength to continue for her two other children.

Police have released few details on the shooting. Neighbors said teens like to congregate at the home.

A Ring doorbell camera captured what sounded like a gunshot, then shows a red sedan speeding away from the scene. It's unknown if the sedan was involved in the shooting.

No arrests have been made and it's unknown what the motive is for the shooting, but police are investigating.

Marquez hopes whoever killed her sons will be found quickly.

"Justice, I hope they find the person responsible," she said in Spanish. "Either way, it won't return my kids but I don't want them to hurt anyone else."

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.