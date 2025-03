A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting in Florida City Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 1300 block of Northwest 14th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they responded to the area for a medical call with reports of a shooting.

One pedatric patient was being airlifted from the scene to a local hospital as a trauma alert, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

