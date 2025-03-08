Juvenile arrested after stealing car, crashing into canal in Sunrise: Police

A juvenile was arrested on Friday after he crashed a stolen car into a canal in Sunrise, police said.

The juvenile was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

According to Sunrise Police, an officer arrived at the scene at 2916 NW 60th Terrace, where a white GMC Acadia was partially submerged in a canal. There was no one inside the vehicle after it was in the canal.

Video captured by Chopper6 showed crews trying to pull the vehicle out of the water.

An arrest report said the officer spoke to a witness who told him they saw two people leave the scene after the car crashed.

The witness took a picture of the two occupants, which showed a Black male who wore a gold chain with no shirt and blue pants, and a Black female who wore a black shirt, the report said.

The report said the witness asked the two if it was their car and they told her "no." They also told police that they saw a third female standing on the bank of the canal.

After checking the car's tag, the report said, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen out of the City of Sunrise on Wednesday.

During their investigation, an officer spotted the juvenile who matched the description the witness provided them walking about a block away from the crash scene, the report said.

Officers then detained the juvenile.

Another witness who was at the crash scene told officers that he saw the female exiting the vehicle from the passenger side, while the juvenile left from the driver's side, the report said.

The first witness, the report said, was able to positively identify the juvenile who left the scene.

Police then arrested the juvenile.