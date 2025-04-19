Miami Springs

Juvenile arrested after stealing gold chain from seller in Miami Springs

The juvenile was charged with strong-armed robbery and and grand theft

A juvenile was arrested after being accused of stealing a gold bracelet during a meetup in Miami Springs, police said.

The juvenile was charged with strong-armed robbery and and grand theft.

According to Miami Springs Police, the victim was selling their $5,000 gold Cuban-linked bracelet on Facebook Marketplace and met with the suspect at a local apartment.

Surveillance video in the area captured the juvenile running away from the seller and getting inside the passenger side of a vehicle that was parked.

The suspect then fled the scene in the getaway car.

During their investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect with the help of the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was taken into custody and will be extradited to Miami.

