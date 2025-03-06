Juvenile arrested for arson in North Bay Village fires that damaged home, cars

A juvenile suspect has been arrested on arson charges in a series of fires in North Bay Village last month that caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage, officials said.

The suspect is accused of setting three vehicles and a home on fire in the 7500 block of Mutiny Avenue the afternoon of Feb. 28, North Bay Village officials said Thursday.

North Bay Village Police and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Arson Unit began investigating and used neighborhood canvassing and surveillance footage to track the suspect to a high-rise apartment building on South Treasure Drive, less than a mile from the scene.

The juvenile was taken into custody and confessed to starting all four fires due to frustration over a school sports matter, officials said.

The suspect is facing multiple counts of arson and burglary and was booked into the Dade County Juvenile Assessment Center.