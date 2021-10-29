Fort Lauderdale

Juvenile Arrested for Trespassing at Dillard High, Lockdown Lifted: Police

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A juvenile has been arrested after a trespassing incident at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale that led to a lockdown Friday morning, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the school was placed on precautionary lockdown around 9:45 a.m. after there were reports of two people trespassing on the grounds.

Officers responded and found two people, including the juvenile who was arrested and a student from the school.

The lockdown was lifted and school operations returned to normal, officials said.

Local

The juvenile will face a trespassing charge.

