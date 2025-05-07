Juvenile arrests up in Florida in 2022-23–but still lower than pre-pandemic

About 6,000 more juveniles were arrested in Florida in 2022-23 than the year before, according to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice's Delinquency Profile Dashboard—but this figure still represents a decline since the year before the Covid pandemic.
Statewide, 43,394 juveniles were arrested in fiscal year 2022-23, the most recent numbers available on the dashboard. This is 17% more than 2021-22, when 37,048 arrests were made.
In Broward the difference is also 17% year-over-year. The county went from 1,938 arrests in 2021-22 to 2,274 arrests in 2022-23.
But in Miami-Dade, the difference is less between the two years: 1,807 arrests were made in 2022-23, a 3% increase from the previous year's 1,747 arrests.
It's important to note that this increase in arrests still doesn't reach pre-pandemic levels.
Statewide, 54,851 arrests were made in fiscal year 2018-19. That same year there were 3,075 arrests in Miami-Dade and 3,386 in Broward.
Local
Juvenile arrests dipped to their lowest point (since 2018-19) in 2020-21, when there were 31,681 across the state, 1,400 in Miami-Dade and 1,575 in Broward.