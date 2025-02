A juvenile was transported to the hospital after he nearly drowned in a pool in Dania Beach, deputies said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office and fire rescue on Saturday arrived at the scene in the area of 37 NW 14th Street.

Once at the scene, deputies found the boy and he was removed from the pool.

According to BSO, the boy was conscious and breathing while he was being transported to Memorial Regional Hospital by paramedics.

An investigation into the incident is underway.