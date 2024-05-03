Juvenile killed in crash involving scooter in North Lauderdale

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a scooter in North Lauderdale that left a juvenile dead Thursday.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the 7900 block of West McNab Road and involved the scooter and another vehicle.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said when deputies arrived, they found the injured juvenile, who was rushed to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, and BSO's Traffic Homicide Unit responded to investigate.

No other information was immediately known.

