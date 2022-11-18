Broward

Juvenile Male Hospitalized After Shooting in Pembroke Pines Neighborhood: Police

By NBC 6

File image of a Pembroke Pines Police vehicle
NBC 6

Police are investigating a late night shooting Thursday in Pembroke Pines that sent one young victim to the hospital.

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident took place just before 8 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor, saying two people were involved in an altercation.

The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the leg and taken to Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was also not identified, fled the scene after the shooting.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

BrowardPembroke Pinesshooting investigation
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us