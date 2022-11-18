Juvenile Male Hospitalized After Shooting in Pembroke Pines Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating a late night shooting Thursday in Pembroke Pines that sent one young victim to the hospital.

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident took place just before 8 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor, saying two people were involved in an altercation.

The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the leg and taken to Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was also not identified, fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.