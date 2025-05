A juvenile was transported to the hospital Saturday morning after he was shot in Pompano Beach, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a shooting near the 600 block of Northwest 16th Street.

Once at the scene, deputies found the juvenile who was shot in the leg.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

His condition is not known.

An investigation into the shooting is now underway.