K-9 dead after sustaining injuries during fentanyl supplier pursuit: MDSO

A K-9 has died days after being injured during a wild police chase of the main supplier of a fentanyl trafficking organization, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Roxi the K-9 was transported to an emergency veterinarian hospital after she was injured but succumbed to her injuries.

A statement by MDSO reads as follows:

Roxi, deputies said, was injured after 33-year-old Anthony Medina intentionally struck a K-9 SUV when he led deputies on a chase on Thursday night.

Medina, who is a convicted felon, was charged with multiple counts of fentanyl trafficking, fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substances and resisting an officer without violence.

The investigation into Medina dates back at least seven months and involved MDSO's Narcotics Section working with Miami Beach Police's Narcotics Unit and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

During their investigation, detectives made numerous controlled buys of fentanyl and were able to identify Medina as the main supplier, officials said.

When detectives attempted a traffic stop, Median fled at a high rate of speed, leading to a police pursuit, officials said.

As he was fleeing, Medina struck the K-9 SUV, which caused it to crash into a concrete wall in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and Northwest 1st Avenue.

Roxi and the deputy were injured as a result of the crash.

The pursuit eventually ended on State Road 836 westbound near Northwest 12th Avenue, where Medina and two other suspects were taken into custody after a brief struggle, officials said.

When officials searched Medina's vehicle, they found a trove of drugs, which included 12 grams of suspect Phylocybin Mushrooms, 252 Bags of suspect Marijuana totaling 1,411 grams, 90 boxes of Marijuana totaling 315 grams, 20 boxes of suspect THC cartridges +/- 400 grams, and 14 packs of Marijuana edibles totaling 678 grams.

U.S. currency totaling $8,525, and one firearm was also recovered police said.

Two other suspects, 35-year-old Julio Flores and 34-year-old Krystal E. Flores, were also arrested following the pursuit.