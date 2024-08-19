Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, commits to University of Miami to play golf

Donald Trump's granddaughter could soon be hitting the links wearing Miami Hurricanes orange and green.

Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of the former president, took to Instagram Sunday to announce her verbal commitment to play golf at the University of Miami.

"I am super excited to be a Cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!" she posted.

The teen is the former president's eldest granddaughter and daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

She thanked her parents and her grandfather in the post.

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point," she said. "I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support."

Kai Trump is an avid golfer and in addition to her Instagram, has a YouTube channel dedicated to her love of the sport.

In a video on YouTube channel about getting to know her, Trump says she started playing golf at the age of two thanks to her mother. She said she wants to become a professional golfer and that it's a huge goal of hers to make it to that level.

Getty Images Kai Trump granddaughter of former United States President Donald Trump tees off during a visit a day ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

She was seen playing in the ProAm of the LIV Golf Team Championship at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in 2022, and has discussed playing with her grandfather, including during her speech at the Republican National Convention last month.

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I'll have to call him back later," she said at the convention. "When we play golf together if I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside of my head and he's always surprised that I don't let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I'm a Trump too."