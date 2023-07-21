Kamala Harris to travel to Florida and speak out against state's new Black history standards

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to travel to Florida Friday to deliver critical remarks in response to the state Board of Education's approval of new standards for how Black history will be taught in public schools.

The Florida Board of Education on Wednesday approved new academic standards for instruction about African American history, after numerous teachers from across Florida objected to the changes and asked the board to put the proposal on hold.

Among the new standards, Florida's public schools will now teach students that some Black people benefited from slavery because it taught them useful skills, according to a 216-page document about the state’s 2023 standards in social studies, posted by the Florida Department of Education.

Other language that has drawn the ire of some educators and education advocates includes teaching about how Black people were also perpetrators of violence during race massacres.

The vice president's trip to Jacksonville will highlight efforts to "protect fundamental freedoms, specifically, the freedom to learn and teach America’s full and true history," a White House official said in an announcement first shared with NBC News.

“Just yesterday in the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery,” she said at a convention for the traditionally Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta Inc. “They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it.”

Harris, whose mother was a civil rights activist, will also meet with parents, educators, civil rights leaders and elected officials, the official said.

The new framework has been sharply criticized by the Florida Education Association, a statewide teachers’ union representing about 150,000 teachers, as a “step backward.”

The United Teachers of Dade also spoke out against the new standards, saying that the education board is trying to rewrite history.

“We are outraged and appalled by the manipulation of the Florida Department of Education to whitewash history, minimize the horrors of slavery, and indoctrinate our children," the union said in a statement. "The facts are that the only people who benefited from slavery are those who gained economic advantages from its immoral construct and those who continue to benefit from racism. Educators won’t stand for inaccurate teaching. We must be concerned and have the moral conviction to call it out, in the ballot box, and with acts of resistance.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also criticized the new standards.

In a tweet Thursday, the mayor said "Slavery didn’t benefit the enslaved—period. And here in Miami-Dade, we don’t rewrite history. African Americans fought to overcome slavery & segregation, & are still fighting racism to this day. We must condemn disinformation, ensuring the next generation learns from our past."

Meanwhile, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. pushed back on assertions by groups such as the Florida Education Association teachers union and the NAACP Florida State Conference that the standards “omit or rewrite key historical facts about the Black experience” and ignore state law about required instruction.

Diaz defended the standards, while commending a workgroup involved in developing the curriculum and the Department of Education’s African American History Task Force.

“As age-appropriate, we go into some of the tougher subjects, all the way into the beginnings of the slave trade, Jim Crow laws, the civil-rights movement and everything that occurred throughout our history,” Diaz said.

William Allen and Frances Presley Rice, who are members of Florida’s African American History Standards Workgroup, defended the new standards in a statement, calling them “rigorous and comprehensive” and saying they aimed to show “that some slaves developed highly specialized trades from which they benefitted.”

The topic of voting rights, gun violence and women’s choices about their own bodies, will also be addressed during Harris’ visit, the White House official said.