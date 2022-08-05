‘Karen Is Real': Terrell Owens Films Dispute With Neighbor in Deerfield Beach

Former NFL star Terrell Owens is calling for a woman's arrest, claiming she made a false and racist report against him to police in their gated Deerfield Beach community, and the heated confrontation was all caught on cellphone video.

The verbal dispute happened at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

"I’m driving to my mailbox. She’s telling me I’m speeding, telling me to slow down," Owens said in a video he filmed.

The woman called 911, accusing Owens of speeding through the neighborhood, nearly hitting her, and then threatening her.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"There’s a car that’s aggressively driving and almost hit me and got out of the car to threaten me," the woman says in the 911 call. "He’s in a green Genesis. He’s an Africa American individual."

When deputies showed up, Owens started recording.

"He got out of his car and started harassing me. He put his car in park," the woman is heard saying in the video.

"Right, because you’re gonna yell at me and tell me I almost hit you, and I didn’t," Owens says.

The back-and-forth continues when the neighbor says this: "You’re a Black man, approaching a white woman."

At one point, you can hear the woman start crying.

"I’m gonna be here with my camera to show everything," Owens says. "You need to stop that."

"You were speeding through the neighborhood," the woman says, crying.

At one point, another neighbor intervened: "He was not. I was in the garage. You’re lying now, 'cause I was sitting in the garage."

Owens posted the video on Instagram, which has been viewed nearly 200,000 times. He wrote in a caption in part: “KAREN IS REAL!!!! ... Just another normal night of being a Black man in America."

He even started a petition online, demanding the neighbor go to jail.

NBC 6 reached out to both the neighbor in question and Owens for comment. Neither have responded.