Kaseya Center, home to the Miami Heat, considered one of the best arenas in the NBA in new ranking

The ranking is based on online ratings by the public using review aggregators like Yelp and TripAdvisor.

By Nicolas Garcia

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat have more to boast about after an online ranking survey placed their home arena as one of the best in the NBA.

According to Sportsbooksonline, Kaseya Center placed as the 4th best arena in the NBA behind FedexForum in Memphis, Madison Square Garden in New York, and the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (formerly the Staples Center).

The rankings were based from public reviews averaged out on sites like Yelp, TripAdvisor and Google.

Kaseya Center was opened on December 31, 1999 and can hold up to 19,600 fans for basketball games and cost a total of $213 million to build.

Here's the full list:

