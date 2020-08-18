Katherine Fernandez-Rundle Wins Reelection as Miami-Dade State Attorney

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle held on to her position during Tuesday night’s election – in a race that focused primarily on police reform.

Rundle defeated former Miami-Dade Prosecutor Melba Pearson, with nearly 62% of the vote after more than half of precincts reported their results. She has held her position as State Attorney for nearly three decades.

Rundle leaned on her experience during the campaign. Her office received calls for police reform from protesters after the murder of George Floyd, which she says she put in place long ago.

"A lot of the things they are talking about doing we have been doing,” Rundle said.

Programs like courts for veterans, alternative paths for those with drug, alcohol, or mental health problems. She says these programs she installed have aided in cutting crime to its lowest levels in 30 years.

“What we’ve done is rely less on incarceration and more on these therapeutic pathways. We can address those underlying issues and fix them so they don’t return back into the system, back into crime and into our whole process, and that has proven to be very successful,” Rundle said.

The state attorney also said she supported calls for a Civilian Investigative Panel in Miami-Dade, similar to the one in the City of Miami. The Miami-Dade Commission is expected vote on the CIP panel at the end of this month.