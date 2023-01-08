Born and raised in Mexico, Katya Galbis is passionate about all things nutrition, especially plant-based nutrition, which is the reason she studied nutrition in Mexico. She is a licensed nutritionist in Florida, where she currently resides, and is dedicated to promoting a plant-based diet through different social networks and classes on her website Veggisima.

Galbis is certified in plant-based nutrition by the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She is also board certified in Lifestyle Medicine by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine and recently graduated as an instructor for the Physicians Committee's "Food for Life" program. She aims to help the Spanish-speaking community to adopt a healthy plant-based diet for health, animals, and the planet.