‘Keep fighting': Families who lost kids to gun violence attend Walk For Justice in SW Miami-Dade

Dozens of mothers and family members who have lost children to gun violence across Miami-Dade County walked for justice Saturday. It was the 10th Annual Walk For Justice hosted by Mothers Fighting For Justice.

They were joined by county leaders, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The group walked from Cutler Manor Apartments to Goulds Park Community Center, with Miami-Dade Police following behind.

Romania Dukes started Mothers Fighting For Justice when her son De'Michael was shot and killed in 2014. 10 years later, his murder is still unsolved.

“My son died in my arms the way I gave birth to him, I think about that every day, it's hard,” Dukes said. “I miss my son every day. I'm going to keep fighting until the day I die for him and others like him.”

De'Michael was one of six children, an aspiring rapper, but his focus was his two-month-old child.

“All he wanted to do was be the best father he could be,” Dukes said. “I'm not just walking for my son I'm walking for all these mothers.”

Derek Coleman was killed in 2020 in Miami-Dade County. He was Erica Hunt's only son. Hunt hopes to get justice soon. She says her son's killer goes on trial in August.

“He had overcome everything and a year later he was murdered,” Hunt said. “After I get justice, I need to help other mothers do the same thing I did.”

Saturday's walk comes more than a week after 11-year-old Taliyah Clarke was shot inside an apartment in Miami's Overtown neighborhood. The girl’s father, grandmother and the father’s girlfriend are all in jail with no bond.

Dukes message to mothers and others who are going through the same pain is to keep going, because that's what she's doing, no matter how long justice takes.

“Keep fighting, don't give up, it's been 10 years for me with no justice but I haven't gave up,” Dukes said.