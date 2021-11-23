Keep Kitchen Safety in Mind While Preparing Holiday Meals

Cooking accidents are unfortunately part of the holidays, and hospital emergency rooms see many cases this time of year.

"A full range of burns that come in from little kids putting their hands on top of the hot stove, to people, you know, taking frozen turkeys and trying to fry them," said Dr. Haaris Mir, a surgeon in the burn unit of Kendall Regional Hospital.

Nicholas Howell, 12, got burnt with rubbing alcohol, which is a flame burn very similar to a cooking burn. Nicholas suffered severe burns to 35% of his arms and lower body. He had to be airlifted to Kendall Regional's Trauma Center.

Elizabeth Kelson also suffered severe burns when grease caught fire in her kitchen. She spent a month in the burn unit, had numerous surgeries and has since recovered.

Nicholas loves Thanksgiving especially cooking and baking with his family.

"When you're cooking, use the back part of the stove to cook your food, turn the handles away from facing you, make sure kids are away, and don't wear loose short clothing while cooking," Dr. Mir said.

He added that Thanksgiving is usually the second busiest holiday when it comes to burns besides the 4th of July.